Izaak Pollard.

A spokesperson for the forced said: “We are searching for a young man who is missing from his home in Ripley.

Concerns for missing young man Izaak Pollard

“Izaak Pollard was last seen around 11pm last night (Friday 29 April) on Butterley Lane.

“The 20-year-old is slim and has short brown hair. He was last seen wearing dark jeans and a hoody.

“Have you seen Izaak, or do you know where he might be now?

“If you have any information which could help, please contact us using any of the below methods, including reference 209 of April 30.

“Facebook – send us a private message to our Facebook page.

“Twitter – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact

“Website – We have several crime reporting tools on our website or use our online contact form.