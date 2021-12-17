Derbyshire Police issue reminder ahead of Christmas that e-scooters are illegal on public streets

Derbyshire Police have warned anyone looking to purchase an e-scooter as a Christmas gift that it remains illegal to use them on public streets.

E-scooter use on public roads is currently prohibited by law, meaning users run the risk of having their scooters seized and seeing themselves face criminal charges.

Steve Hughes, Traffic Management Officer for Derbyshire Police, said: “Over the last year there has been a big increase in the number of private e-scooters being used in Derbyshire- as well as across the country.

“However, the law around privately owned scooters is clear- they are illegal to use on public roads.

“If you do buy one then it should only be used on private land. If it is used on a public road then the rider runs the risk of having their scooter seized and being prosecuted for offences like driving without a licence and insurance, dangerous driving and, if they are drunk, for drink driving.

E-scooters are classified as personal light electric vehicles, so they are treated as motor vehicles and are subject to the same legal requirements, such as an MOT, license, tax and insurance. As they do not have any signalling ability and don’t always have visible rear lights, they cannot be used legally on roads.

There is, however, a trial in Derby City Centre which allows key workers to hire e-scooters which can be used on certain roads- the details of this can be found here.