Derbyshire police issue important message for Land Rover owners

Officers say they have seen an increase in thefts – particularly of Land Rover Defenders – both regionally and nationally in recent weeks.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said patrols were being increased because of the importance of these vehicles on farms and in other rural areas.

“You can do your bit too, by checking and updating the security measures around your vehicle and home,” the spokesperson said.

"Ensure keys are kept away from sight. Invest in keyless signal defender pouches.

"CCTV is a great way to deter criminals and allows you to keep eyes on your property. Security lights are a further deterrent – motion detecting lights are a must.

"Keep windows and doors locked and ensure your alarm systems work.”

Get in touch with officers if you have concerns:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – visit www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs