Derbyshire police issue important advice on avoiding new courier fraud scam

Victims have received parcels containing high value goods, such as an iPhone, followed by a second uniformed courier arriving shortly after, stating that the parcel has been delivered in error and collecting it back.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “The fraudsters on all occasions have taken out mobile phone contracts using the victim's details, without their knowledge or consent.

"If you receive a package you cannot remember ordering, do not hand it over if a courier requests you to.

Derbyshire police have issued advice about a new courier fraud scam.

"You should check their credentials and call the company that they represent, to check if they are legitimate, and if they aren't who they say they are then get in contact with the police, using the below reporting methods.

“The next step would be to contact the retailer as soon as you can and arrange for the package to be sent back.