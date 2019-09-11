Derbyshire police investigate after offenders point knife at man and demand his wallet

Two men tried to rob a pedestrian in a Derbyshire village.

At around 8.45pm on Sunday, a 30-year-old man was walking along Parkside Road, Somercotes, when two men on bicycles approached him.

Officers are appealing for information.

One man showed him a knife and demanded his wallet, which he handed over.

When they saw there was no cash inside, they handed it back and rode off.

One would-be robber is described as black, around 5ft 8in tall and in his early 20s.

He wore a grey hooded top, tracksuit bottoms and a dark grey scarf over the lower part of his face.

He rode a silver mountain bike.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Were you in the area of Windmill Rise or Parkside Road at the time?

"Did you see anything suspicious or do you have dashcam footage which may help the investigation?

"If so, we would like to hear from you.

"Call 101, quote reference number 19000479641 in any correspondence and address it to the officer in the case, DC Claire Ollerenshaw."

