Derbyshire police investigate after break-ins and attempted burglaries

Police are appealing for information after break-ins and attempted burglaries in Ripley, Codnor and Denby.

The most recent are believed to have taken place sometime overnight between Friday and Saturday.

Police are urging people to think about their home security following the incidents.

Homes on Ryknield Hill, Ballacraine Drive, Kepple Gate and Heage Road in Ripley, and on Codnor Denby Lane at Codnor were all targeted.

A property on Station Road at Denby was broken into sometime between September 3 and September 4.

Valuables including cash, jewellery, ornaments and china were taken.

Damage was caused to a home on West Hill at Codnor sometime between August 27 and August 29.

Police have been carrying out inquiries and would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in these areas around the time of the incidents.

It is not yet known if all the incidents are all linked, but residents are advised to be more security conscious.

Safer Neighbourhood Team Sergeant Mark Weldon said: "We would like to remind people to think about their home security following these incidents - and also ahead of the time of year when the days get shorter and the nights get longer as it can be easier to spot when no one is home.

"Always make sure windows and doors are locked, leave a light or a lamp on an automatic timer if you can and if you have a burglar alarm make sure it is set. We would also encourage people not to leave valuables in sight of windows and doors."

Sgt Weldon added: "Patrols are being carried out in the area and inquiries are ongoing into all these offences, but I would urge anyone with any information which could help to contact us."

Call 101, quoting reference number 19*477373 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Andrew Brooks.

