Derbyshire Police find cannabis plants at disused church after suspected burglary

Officers were called to an empty church on High Street in Killamarsh following reports of a disturbance at around 11.30pm on Monday, January 24.

Damage had been caused to the doors of the property and suspected cannabis plants were discovered after officers conducted a search.

Enquiries are ongoing, and officers will be in the area for some time. They would particularly like to hear from anyone nearby who may have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around that time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Anyone who may have any information should contact Derbyshire Police using the below non-emergency details, quoting reference 22000046703:

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form

Phone – call us on 101.