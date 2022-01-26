Derbyshire Police find cannabis plants at disused church after suspected burglary
Police are appealing for information following a possible burglary at a disused church in Derbyshire, after which suspected cannabis plants were found.
Officers were called to an empty church on High Street in Killamarsh following reports of a disturbance at around 11.30pm on Monday, January 24.
Damage had been caused to the doors of the property and suspected cannabis plants were discovered after officers conducted a search.
Enquiries are ongoing, and officers will be in the area for some time. They would particularly like to hear from anyone nearby who may have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around that time.
Enquiries are ongoing, and officers will be in the area for some time. They would particularly like to hear from anyone nearby who may have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around that time.
