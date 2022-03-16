Derbyshire police concerned for safety of missing 53-year-old

Lee Mullan was last seen on at around 6am in Broadbottom, near Glossop, on Tuesday, March 15.

The 53 year-old is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build and was last known to be wearing navy blue walking trousers, a pink shirt with a navy blue jumper over the top, a khaki jacket and a grey woolly hat.

Lee drives a grey Citroen C4 Cactus car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing man Lee Mullan

Anyone who might have seen Lee or that knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary using the following methods quoting incident number 919 of March 15.

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact