Derbyshire police concerned for safety of missing 53-year-old
Derbyshire police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing 53-year-old who was last seen yesterday morning.
Lee Mullan was last seen on at around 6am in Broadbottom, near Glossop, on Tuesday, March 15.
The 53 year-old is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of a slim build and was last known to be wearing navy blue walking trousers, a pink shirt with a navy blue jumper over the top, a khaki jacket and a grey woolly hat.
Lee drives a grey Citroen C4 Cactus car.
Anyone who might have seen Lee or that knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary using the following methods quoting incident number 919 of March 15.
Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs