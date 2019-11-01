Derbyshire police chief welcomes review into serious and organised crime in the county

Derbyshire Police's chief constable has expressed welcomed the review of serious and organised crime in our area.

The review – the first of its type to look at the full spectrum of serious and organised crime - will be led by Sir Craig Mackey QPM, former deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, with support from stakeholders and advisors from law enforcement and national security.

The review will consider the powers, capabilities, governance and funding required to tackle today’s threats across law enforcement and the justice system in England and Wales - including the NCA, local police forces and regional organised crime units.

Sir Craig will deliver the report to Brandon Lewis, Minister for Security, in Spring 2020.

His recommendations will cover the status, roles and responsibilities of the NCA, regional organised crime units, and other national agencies pursuing serious criminality, along with local police forces in England and Wales, to ensure they have the right governance, support and legal powers to deliver on their missions.

Chief Constable Peter Goodman, NPCC lead for Serious and Organised Crime said: “Serious and Organised Crime (SOC) is a forever emerging issue that forces and Regional Organised Crime Units (ROCUs) across the country are working tirelessly to tackle.

“I fully support the need for this review and see it as an opportunity to address many systemic issues which currently hinder our effectiveness.

“Many forces now have dedicated SOC teams to investigate organised crime groups who pose a serious threat to our communities. These are supported by a network of ROCUs working at a regional level.

“Crimes such as Countylines, human trafficking and cybercrime are ever increasing and the intelligence gathering which comes with investigating them is labour intensive.

“It is crucial that dedicated resources are provided by forces to investigate these serious crimes, to help prevent experienced criminals exploit vulnerable people.”