Derbyshire police arrest two men after vehicle thefts

Derbyshire police have arrested two men during an operation to target vehicle crime in the Grassmoor, Wingerworth, Tupton and North Wingfield areas.

The initiative, which saw increased police patrols over three nights, was set up following a number of thefts from cars in the area, particularly during the night.

During September there were a total of 25 thefts from vehicles reported to the police, with the majority in the Grassmoor and Wingerworth area.

There were no signs of anyone breaking in to the vehicles in these incidents, which also sparked a reminder to motorists about security.

The operation took place between September 26 and September 29.

A 28-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle on Nethermoor Road in Wingerworth after he was stopped by officers on patrol in the early hours of September 27.

A 36-year-old man, of New Tupton, was arrested by officers on New Street, North Wingfield, following reports of a burglary during the early hours of September 29.

PC Kerry Gough, of Derbyshire police, said: "The aim behind this operation was to raise awareness of vehicle security, offer reassurance to local residents and ultimately to target and help prevent crime from taking place.

"We really need people to help us by not making it easy for an opportunist thief.

"Please make sure you never leave your vehicle insecure and remove valuables from sight to reduce your risk of becoming a victim of crime."

She added: "We would also ask that if you notice anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles then contact police immediately, as you could potentially help prevent a crime from taking place."

