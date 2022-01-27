Derbyshire Police arrest driver found with knife and van filled with ‘dodgy cigarettes’

Police have arrested a driver in Derbyshire after stopping a van on the M1 and finding boxes of ‘dodgy cigarettes’ and a knife.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 6:02 pm

At 7.00pm on Tuesday, January 25, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that they had intercepted a van on the M1 in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

After pulling the vehicle over, officers found that the van was stocked with boxes of “dodgy cigarettes”. A knife was also discovered in the door pocket within the driver’s reach.

The driver was subsequently taken into custody by DDRU officers.

The van’s illicit load was discovered by officers on Tuesday.