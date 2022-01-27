Derbyshire Police arrest driver found with knife and van filled with ‘dodgy cigarettes’
Police have arrested a driver in Derbyshire after stopping a van on the M1 and finding boxes of ‘dodgy cigarettes’ and a knife.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 6:02 pm
At 7.00pm on Tuesday, January 25, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that they had intercepted a van on the M1 in Derbyshire.
After pulling the vehicle over, officers found that the van was stocked with boxes of “dodgy cigarettes”. A knife was also discovered in the door pocket within the driver’s reach.
The driver was subsequently taken into custody by DDRU officers.