Derbyshire Police arrest driver found with knife and van filled with ‘dodgy cigarettes’

At 7.00pm on Tuesday, January 25, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that they had intercepted a van on the M1 in Derbyshire.

After pulling the vehicle over, officers found that the van was stocked with boxes of “dodgy cigarettes”. A knife was also discovered in the door pocket within the driver’s reach.

The driver was subsequently taken into custody by DDRU officers.