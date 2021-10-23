Derbyshire police arrest 10 people and seize machete in crackdown on County Lines drug gangs

During a national week of action, officers from the force’s specialist County Lines teams targeted those trafficking and selling drugs across Derbyshire.

County lines typically involves gangs selling their illicit products in other towns using a dedicated phone line.

These offenders are often linked to serious violence and use intimidation, grooming and exploitation, particularly of young or vulnerable people, to run networks across the country.

Derbyshire police have taken part in a national crackdown on drug gangs.

Officers arrested 10 people, seized cocaine worth more than £1,000 and £29,455 in cash believed to be linked to drug dealing.

The teams also confiscated a machete, an extendable baton, a lock knife, and a CS spray cannister.

Detective Inspector Gaz Smethem, who leads the north division Organised Crime team in Chesterfield, said: “County Lines gangs will exploit vulnerable drug users, taking over their home and use threats and violence to keep their victims from coming forward.

“During the last week of action 25 vulnerable people have been spoken to and helped to ensure they are not being exploited by gangs and that they have the support to ensure they do not become a victim.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster said: “I have spoken directly to officers who work tirelessly to dismantle different ‘lines’ in Derbyshire.

“Their determination is impressive, and the commitment is clear, illustrated by these results.