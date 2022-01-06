Derbyshire police appeal to trace owners of suspected stolen tools and bikes
Derbyshire police are trying to trace the owners of a number of suspected stolen tools and bikes.
The items, which include Milwaukee and Makita power tools, were recovered from a silver VW Touran which was stopped by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit overnight.
Officers from the bike section of the unit said the car was ‘full’ of stolen items as they released pictures on Twitter this morning (January 6).
They said: “Some other items have already been identified from a burglary in @nottspolice area an hr [sic] before the stop.
“If you recognise these, please call us, quoting Inc 826 05/01/22.”
Two push bikes were also located in the VW Touran.
Police said that three people are currently in custody in connection with the incident.