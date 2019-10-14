Derbyshire police appeal for witnesses after woman and dog suffer serious injuries in collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision with left a woman and her dog with serious injuries.

The 61-year-old woman was walking along Heage Road in Ripley when she was in collision with a black Mitsubishi L200.

She suffered a fractured pelvis and bruising while her dog need stitches for a lacerated shoulder after the collision, which occurred at around 4.40pm on September 22 near to Heage Industrial Estate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Colin Baker, quoting the reference number 19000506817 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.