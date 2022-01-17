Derbyshire police appeal after schoolgirl followed by suspicious man in van

Officers say on Thursday, January 13, at around 12.15pm, on Whitewells Lane, Belper, a man in a black van pulled alongside a 15-year-old girl, wound down his window and shouted to her.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “He then pulled over, got out of his van and began to follow the girl.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information after a girl was approached by a man in a van in a Derbyshire town.

"He did not touch her, got back in the vehicle and drove off.

"The man was described as white, in his 30s, of a slim build and was clean shaven. He was wearing a beanie type hat, black shirt and black work trousers.”

Anyone with information should contact police using the non-emergency methods below, quoting reference 220*23698.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.