Derbyshire pensioner was victim of ‘unavoidable’ collision, inquest finds

A pensioner made a tragic mistake when he failed to press the button on a pedestrian crossing and stepped into the path of an oncoming car in Clay Cross, an inquest heard.

Alan Roberts suffered multiple injuries when he was involved in a collision with a Mazda X-5 at A61 High Street, a notoriously ‘busy stretch’ of road.

The collision happened on High Street, Clay Cross. Photo: Google Images.

The 74-year-old, of Cressbrook Avenue, North Wingfield, was taken to hospital where he died the next day.

Chesterfield Coroner’s Court heard on Thursday that Mr Roberts was ‘very active for his age’, ‘loved being outdoors’ and occasionally liked to visit pubs in the area where he would ‘enjoy a pint or two’.

On the evening of January 2, Mr Roberts had alighted a bus on High Street and came to a pedestrian crossing as he headed for the town centre.

For ‘reasons that can’t be known’ the retired foundry worker failed to press the button on the crossing before he was hit by the Mazda.

Giving evidence PC Nick Bettney, an investigating officer on the case, said ‘no issues’ were found in relation to the actions of the driver who struck Mr Roberts.

He added: “At the moment that Mr Roberts crossed the road the lights on the crossing had been green to traffic and red to pedestrians for around 15 seconds.

“There is also a possibility that he slightly migrated from the crossing boundary.

“Conditions were wet, windy and dark and Mr Roberts was wearing predominately dark clothing.

“The driver did well to apply the breaks, but it may have been too late.

“In my opinion the collison was unavoidable and inevitable.”

Peter Nieto, assistant coroner for Derbyshire, concluded that Mr Roberts died from injuuries and trauma sustained in the collision.

He said: “On the evidence Mr Roberts had crossed the road on the pedestrian crossing while the traffic lights were on green for the traffic to pass. By the time Mr Roberts was likely to have come into the driver’s view, a collision was unavoidable.”