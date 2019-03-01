Derbyshire murder arrests after man found dead

Five people have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 24-year-old man in Derby.

Derbyshire Police said the victim was found with life-threatening injuries in St Thomas Road in the Normanton area of the city at about 1am yesterday (Thursday February 28) and died in hospital.

Three men and two women have been held on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector, Sally Blaiklock said, “I would like to extend my thanks to the local community for the co-operation and support they have shown officers as we conduct our enquiries.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will remain in the area for the foreseeable future, if you have any information which may assist with our enquiries please do speak to an officer or contact us by calling 101 or via the force’s social media channels.”

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact us using the following methods quoting reference number 19*103433.

A number of areas were cordoned off in the area on Thursday morning.