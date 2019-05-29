Derbyshire mum's disgust after fly-tippers dump used needles in wood close to school

A young Derbyshire mum has spoken out after a wood, used by school children and dog walkers, was targeted by fly-tippers who abandoned used needles.

Amie Williams, a mum of one, who goes horse riding through Monkey Hollows between Clay Cross and Tupton, raised concerns about the wood after finding a large amount of fly-tipped material there.

The rubbish in Monkey Hollows.

The 21-year-old stay at home mum who lives on Stollard Street, Clay Cross, said she first spotted the rubbish a few weeks ago.

However, she said more has been added since she reported it to North East Derbyshire District Council.

Items dumped in the wood includes children's clothes, flooring and black bin bags full of rubbish.

She said: "I spotted it a few weeks ago and I went down yesterday and it has got even worse.

Wood has also been dumped in the wood.

"It is disgusting really.

"The wood is tucked away, the fly-tippers probably think no one goes down there.

"They are just people who can't be bothered to take it elsewhere."

She also added that one of her main concerns was children "picking the needles up" in the woods near to Tupton Hall School.

Used needles have been dumped.

She said: "Children use it as a cut through to and from school and dog walkers also use it.

"It needs to be cleaned up."

North East Derbyshire District Council has been contacted for comment.