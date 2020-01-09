Derbyshire mum offers simple advice to cinema after ‘hair bun row’ at Meadowhall Vue

A Derbyshire mum whose post about being stuck behind a woman with a ‘huge bun’ at a Sheffield cinema went viral says she is glad it’s got people talking.

Ellie Hensby, who lives in Bakewell, uploaded a photo showing the offending hairstyle which was blocking her view of the screen when she visited the Vue cinema at Meadowhall with her daughters, aged four and eight, to watch Frozen 2 over Christmas.

The trainee plumber said she was surprised the photo and her comments, calling on fellow cinemagoers to be more considerate and on cinema chains to do more to prevent big hair ruining the experience for other audience members, had attracted such attention and even been picked up by national newspapers.

But, despite facing a backlash from some social media users, she insists she is happy to have got people talking.

“I’m surprised it’s become so big. I’ve even had people messaging me from America,” said the 29-year-old, who lives in Bakewell.

“I never thought someone’s opinion about their view being blocked at the cinema would cause such controversy but I’m glad it has done because people need to be aware that if you have such a big hairstyle or even a hat it will block someone’s view.

“I think cinemas could do more to highlight the issue too, perhaps by putting up posters asking customers to be respectful.

“It was never my intention to publicly shame the woman in front of me, as some people have suggested. I just wanted to raise awareness.

“If people want to slate me for what I’ve done, I don’t care. I’ve got quite thick skin.

“Lots of people have told me they’ve had exactly the same experience. Somebody even said they’d put chewing gum in the person’s hair when it happened, though I wouldn’t recommend that.”

The 'huge bun' which Ellie Hensby said was blocking her view of the cinema screen

Ms Hensby added that she had been unable to move seats that day, Thursday, January 2, as the cinema was completely full.

She also explained that she hadn’t spoken to the woman in front of her as the film was about to begin and she could see the woman was already stressed enough dealing with her young child.

Vue International declined to comment.