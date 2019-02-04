Derbyshire mum 'devastated' after cruel burglars steal dead son's precious locket

A north Derbyshire mum says she is ‘devastated’ after cruel burglars stole her dead son’s precious locket.

Elaine Marsh, 58, of Marsh Lane, near Eckington, arrived home to find burglars had stolen cash, jewellery and a precious locket which she had kept in memory of her son Thomas, who sadly passed away aged 16.

Elaine Marsh and her son Thomas.

The locket contained a curl of Thomas’ hair which was given to Elaine by Sheffield Children’s Hospital when he died.

“I hope karma comes to them and they will suffer in their lives,” Elaine said. “I hope they will be cursed with bad luck.”

Elaine and her husband David, 59, returned home on the evening of Saturday, January 20 to find their property had been targeted.

The offenders, believed to be a gang of four including a getaway driver, prised open a patio door to gain entry.

Among the items stolen were sentimental jewellery and cash, which they do not normally keep in the house.

“I was devastated,” Elaine added. “It is not a nice feeling to think someone has been going through your things.”

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a burglary at a house in Main Road, Marsh Lane, that took place between 12pm on January 19 and 12.15am on January 21. Enquiries are ongoing into the offence and anyone with any information should contact us on 101 with reference 19000032910.”

The burglary is one of several in north Derbyshire in recent weeks, with a number of homes and businesses targeted in Marsh Lane, Eckington, Killamarsh, Dronfield and Ridgeway.

On January 17 there were three burglaries in the Dronfield Woodhouse area between 7pm and 8pm.

A post by Dronfield police on Facebook read: “Patrols have increased in the area not only by response officers but roads policing units and other specialist units and the crimes already committed are being investigated as thoroughly as possible to try and identify and deal with those responsible.

“We would ask that you keep your doors and windows locked at all times - even when you are in - and report any suspicious activity straightaway.”