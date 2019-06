A Derbyshire man is being sought by police after breaching his restraining order.

Derbyshire Police have released an image of Paul Finlayson, who they would like to speak to about an allegation of breaching the order.

Have you seen him?

If you have seen the 31-year-old Derby man, contact police on the non-emergency 101 number.

You should quote reference number 19*190849 in any correspondence.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.