Derbyshire man threw and damaged a phone while he was in a police station custody suite

A man who threw and damaged a police phone while he was in Chesterfield police station’s custody suite has been ordered to pay £196.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 10 how Timothy Schofield, 52, of Belper Road, Alderwasley, at Belper, damaged the phone at New Beetwell Street police station, in Chesterfield, after police refused to allow him to make a call with his cell door closed.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Mr Schofield was at Chesterfield police station in the custody suite for an unrelated matter when he wished to have a telephone conversation with a solicitor.

“He was handed a hands-free mobile telephone by the custody suite staff and the cell door had to remain open and he asked for the door to be closed and it was explained this could not take place.

“The conclusion was that he threw the cell phone out through the cell door and caused it to break.”

Schofield admitted throwing the phone and said he had been upset because he had not been allowed to speak privately and he felt the custody station officer had been trying to antagonise him.

The defendant, who has a criminal record with his last conviction dating back to 2009, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage after the incident on August 25.

Defence solicitor Ian Boddy said Schofield has not been in trouble for ten years and he had been in the custody suite for something he had not done and he was not charged.

Schofield felt that he was being treated unfairly, according to Mr Boddy, but because of the policy of having to leave a cell door open he threw the phone out of frustration.

Mr Boddy added that he was surprised the matter had not been dealt with by a caution after Schofield had agreed to pay compensation there and then at the time of incident.

Magistrates sentenced Schofield to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned that if he commits another offence in the next year he will be re-sentenced for the damage and for any new matter.

He was also ordered to pay £90 compensation, £85 costs and a £21 victim surcharge.