Derbyshire man taken to hospital after being assaulted in his own home

Police investigating an aggravated burglary at a house in Somercotes are appealing for information.

At about 7.20pm last night, two men entered a house on Queen Street and assaulted a man.

The man was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

One of the men was described as white and was wearing dark coloured clothing and the other was wearing a red hoody.

They left the house in what is believed to be a grey Nissan Juke.

Anyone with information or CCTV is asked to contact DS Craig Walker quoting reference number 19000309103 using the following methods.