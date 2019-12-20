Derbyshire man 'smashed glass bottle over own head and spat blood at police'

A Derbyshire man whose brother had died in police custody smashed a bottle over his own head before spitting blood at officers who came to help him.

Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court was told on Wednesday, December 18, that police were called to reports of a domestic disturbance in Buxton on November 22.

Chesterfield Magistrates' Court where Jason Daiken appeared

The caller reported that Jason Daiken, aged 28, of Fairfield Road, Buxton, had been staying at his girlfriend’s address when the incident happened.

After injuring himself with the bottle, Daiken then ran out into the street and tried to get himself run over by several passing cars before disappearing into the night.

Officers arrived at the scene and let into the kitchen when aiken suddenly appeared, the court heard.

Prosecuting, Angela Hadfield said

Daiken then reappeared in the kitchen “with a vacant look on his face” and, when officers approached him, he started repeatedly headbutting the kitchen walls and worksurfaces floor and pipes, and police had to wrap his head in towels and cushions in a bid to prevent him from further harming himself.

He then started spitting blood at officers, which was streaming from his injuries, in the kitchen and as they fought him outside into an awaiting ambulance.

As he was being pushed into the back of the vehicle he bit a police officer on his hand.

“Several officers were literally covered in blood,” she added. “They were soaked.”

Eventually, police had to fit a special hood to prevent Daiken from spitting at them.

Defending, David Gittins said: “When he has gotten to the ambulance he didn’t want to go to the hospital. At the time of this incident, his brother’s inquest was taking place - his brother who had died in police custody. He has sought help for his mental health issues himself following this incident. Taking a glass bottle to your own head perhaps speaks for itself.”

Daiken, who admitted assaulting an emergency worker, was sentenced to a 12-month community order to include 12 rehabilitation days.

Magistrates also ordered that he pay £200 in compensation to the officer he bit, and a fine of £215.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 victim surcharge.