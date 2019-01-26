Derbyshire man sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of attempted murder.

Adam Yunus shot Ajmal Hussain in the back as he sat in a car in Coleridge Street, Sunny Hill, Derby, on the afternoon of Friday April 27.

Adam Yunus

Following the shooting Yunus, formerly of Burton but now of Hamstead Road, Birmingham, went on the run for a month before being arrested in Manchester on May 23.

Also jailed were Yunus’s co-defendants Ricardo Deer and Tuhseef Shah, who were found guilty by the jury at Derby Crown Court following a seven-week trial.

Deer drove the getaway vehicle following the shooting and Shah, 29, of Victoria Road, Burton, assisted Yunus while on the run.

Twenty-five-year-old Deer, of Mimosa Crescent, Sunny Hill, was jailed for 30 months after being found guilty of assisting an offender – while Shah was sentenced to 12 months in jail for perverting the course of justice.

Tuhseef Shah

Shiree Brown, Nica Brown and Troi Brown, all of Derby – were cleared of assisting an offender.

Chief Inspector Darren De’ath, who led the investigation into the shooting, said: “This was a planned, calculated attack in the middle of a residential street in Derby.

“Yunus gave no thought to the residents living on that street – he had nothing else in mind except for the murder of Ajmal Hussain.

“It was sheer luck that Mr Hussain was not killed and I am very grateful for his help, along with many others who came forward with vital information, which has seen Yunus face justice.

Ricardo Deer

“Today is proof that nobody in Derbyshire will tolerate gun crime– not the communities in which it occurs, not the police officers who investigate it and not the criminal justice system that hears the details of these crimes.

“The sentences passed down show that those people, who use weapons to intimidate, wound and, tragically, even kill, are not welcome in our county.

“I urge anyone who may have information about gun crime in Derbyshire to contact us in confidence and help keep our county a safe place to live, work and visit.”