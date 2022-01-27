Derbyshire man ‘kicked in back’ and has instruments stolen after stopping car to check tyres

Derbyshire Police reported that the incident occurred between 7.00pm and 7.20pm on Tuesday, January 11. A man pulled up his car on Mansfield Road in Doe Lea to check his tyres and was kicked in the back.

The offender is then alleged to have driven the car a very short distance, before stopping and stealing a bag from the boot which contained a flugelhorn and a cornet.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area around that time.

Anyone who may have information about the stolen instruments is being encouraged to contact the police.

They would also like to hear from anyone who may have any information about the whereabouts of the instruments, and have released some pictures of the items.

If you think you can help, please contact Derbyshire Police on the non-emergency details below, quoting reference 22000020180:

Facebook– send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form

Phone – call us on 101.