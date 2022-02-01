Derbyshire man handed 40-year jail term for abusing two young girls

Jamie Dawson was charged with 15 offences against the two girls who were both under the age of 13 at the time of the abuse which occurred in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

The 41-year-old carried out the abuse in the South Normanton area – with the extent of his crimes being revealed in 2017.

Dawson, previously of Garden Crescent, South Normanton, denied the offences had taken place forcing the pair to wait years before seeing justice.

Jamie Dawson has been jailed for 40 years after being found guilty of a string of offences against two young girls dating back to the late 2000s and early 2010s

On Friday, January 28, they watched as he was found guilty of all 14 charges of the raping a girl under the age of 13 and one charge of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by touching, and sentenced to 40 years imprisonment at Nottingham Crown Court.

In statements read out at court the two women explained the devastating impact the abuse had on them.

Both women told the court how they had attempted to take their lives on multiple occasions – as well as the toll it has taken on their physical health and maintaining relationships with friends and family.

One of the survivors told the court: “He has completely destroyed my life and yet he will not even admit to it. He has no remorse and seems to feel no guilt.

“There is not one aspect of my life that hasn't been negatively affected by what he has done to me.

“I am just finally glad that what he did to me has been acknowledged, but sadly not by him.”

The other survivor shed further light on the extent to which the abuse has damaged their life.

They said: “I have been diagnosed with PTSD because of his actions. I have suffered flashbacks, countless sleepless nights, self-harm and I have tried to take my own life on multiple occasions.

“The abuse has caused issues in my relationship with my partner and friends. Causing me to push those closest to me away, out of fear that they will hurt or leave me.”

DC Brett Turner, from Derbyshire Constabulary’s Public Protection Team, said: “The first and most important thing I can do is thank the two survivors of this abuse for the support and determination during what has been a lengthy investigation and court process.

“Without their support and resilience Jamie Dawson would not have been brought to justice.

“His actions, and then continued denials, show him to be nothing short of evil.

“The sentence imposed on him is one of the highest I have seen as an officer and is testament to the truly horrific crimes he committed.

“While it goes no way to repairing the damage that he wrought on these two women – I hope that this is the beginning of a new, brighter, chapter for them both, free of Dawson’s shadow.”

Survivors of abuse, no matter if it took place today, last week, last year, or many decades ago, can report to Derbyshire Constabulary at any time.

You are also able to speak directly to SV2 – an independent sexual violence charity based in Derbyshire.

Call their confidential advice line on 01773 746 115 or visit their website http://www.sv2.org.uk.