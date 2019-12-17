Derbyshire man found guilty of sexual offences involving teen girls

A Derbyshire man has pleaded guilty to a series of sexual offences involving two teen girls.

Toby Yates, 31, appeared at Derby Crown Court today, December 17, where he admitted two counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child, four counts of sexual activity with a child by abusing a position of trust, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of making an indecent image of a child.

Stock image

These crimes relate to one teenaged girl and took place over a four-year period.

He also admitted possessing extreme pornographic images.

This victim came forward after seeing coverage of a hearing involving a different girl, in which Yates pleaded guilty to inciting a child to engage in sexual activity while in a position of trust.

He also plead guilty to being in possession of indecent images of a child.

Yates (31), of Merevale Way, Stenson Fields, will be sentenced on 6 March 2020.