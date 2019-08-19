Derbyshire man found guilty of hare coursing

A Derbyshire man has been found guilty of hunting hares with a dog.

Thomas Stark, 25, of Jackson Avenue, Sandiacre, was found guilty after a trial at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court, and was sentenced on Thursday.

Thomas Stark

READ MORE: Family members of Chesterfield 'murder victim' say they still do not know if all his body parts have been found

The charges relate to an incident in Weston-on-Trent on December 12 last year.

Stark was handed a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order which prohibits him from trespassing on private land with dogs. He was also ordered to pay more than £3,700 in fines and costs and his dog was seized and made the subject of a forfeiture order, meaning it will be rehomed.

READ MORE: Desperate Derbyshire shoplifter was so hungry he stole cheese from a Co-op supermarket

To report rural or wildlife crime, contact police on 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.