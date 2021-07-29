Derbyshire man found guilty of drink driving week after being disqualified for same offence

In an update on Wednesday evening, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said Julian Dale, of Jaeger Close, in Belper, had been found guilty of drink driving, disqualified driving and having no insurance following an appearance in court.

It comes after officers stopped the 50-year-old on Monday (July 26) and found him to be drunk behind the wheel – despite him being disqualified for drink driving only last week.

He was then arrested and his Range Rover was seized.

Derbyshire RPU posted this picture after arresting Dale on Monday

Following his most recent court date, Dale was given a 12-week prison sentence and a three-year driving ban.

He was also ordered to pay £213 in costs and surcharges.

Officers from Derbyshire RPU had applied for forfeiture of the Range Rover following the incident on Monday but said this was declined by the court.