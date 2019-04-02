Derbyshire man charged after police swoop on address and find crack cocaine and heroin

A Derbyshire man has been charged after police found crack cocaine and heroin during a search of a house.

The search took place on Wednesday, March 27 after intelligence from the community about suspicious behaviour at house on Rodney Way, Ilkeston.

Cocaine was found at an address in Ilkeston. Stock image.

A quantity of crack cocaine and heroin were found and a man and a woman arrested.

Paul Zelnis, 46, of Rodney Way, was charged with one offence of possession of a Class A drug, crack cocaine, with intent to supply and possession of a Class A drug, heroin, with intent to supply.

He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court the next day and was remanded in to prison custody. He will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 25.

The 37-year-old arrested woman has been released under investigation.

Sergeant Mark Gould, who is in charge of the Ilkeston Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I had received information from the local community about the activity at this address and so the team and I paid it a visit with our colleagues from the pro-active team.

“The action shows that we will take such complaints from the community seriously and act on it.

“This type of activity causes disruption and anti-social behaviour and working together with residents we are determined to bring people to justice.”