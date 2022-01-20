Derbyshire man arrested after assaulting police officer and damaging emergency vehicle

A man was taken into custody by Derbyshire Police this morning after he assaulted an officer and damaged a response car.

By Tom Hardwick
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 10:37 am
Several units from around Derbyshire were called to attend the incident. Thanks

At 8.50am today, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that they were attending a domestic incident in Darley Dale.

Supported by officers from the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit and the Derbyshire Police Dog Section, they were forced to arrest a male after he became aggressive, assaulting an officer and causing damage to a police car.

The man remains in custody while investigations into the incident continue.

There was a large police presence at the scene, and the DDRU thanked their counterpart response units from Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire, High Peak and Amber Valley for their assistance.