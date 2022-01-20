Derbyshire man arrested after assaulting police officer and damaging emergency vehicle
A man was taken into custody by Derbyshire Police this morning after he assaulted an officer and damaged a response car.
At 8.50am today, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that they were attending a domestic incident in Darley Dale.
Supported by officers from the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit and the Derbyshire Police Dog Section, they were forced to arrest a male after he became aggressive, assaulting an officer and causing damage to a police car.
The man remains in custody while investigations into the incident continue.
There was a large police presence at the scene, and the DDRU thanked their counterpart response units from Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire, High Peak and Amber Valley for their assistance.