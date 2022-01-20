Derbyshire man arrested after assaulting police officer and damaging emergency vehicle

Several units from around Derbyshire were called to attend the incident. Thanks

At 8.50am today, the Derbyshire Dales Response Unit reported that they were attending a domestic incident in Darley Dale.

Supported by officers from the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit and the Derbyshire Police Dog Section, they were forced to arrest a male after he became aggressive, assaulting an officer and causing damage to a police car.

The man remains in custody while investigations into the incident continue.