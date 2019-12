The case of a Derbyshire man accused of drink driving was adjourned after it emerged that he was currently in hospital.

Daniel Byrne, aged 30, of Whitelea Lane, Tansley, was due to appear before Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court on December 4.

Chesterfield Magistrates' Court

But when he did not attend, enquiries were made, and the court was told that Byrne was in hospital.

The case was adjourned until Wednesday, December 18, but the court was asked to establish whether he would be fit to attend on that date.