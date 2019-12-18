Derbyshire kebab shop owner accused of trying to sexually assault teenager found not guilty

A Derbyshire kebab shop owner accused of trying to sexually assault a 19-year-old girl has had his case dismissed by magistrates.

It was alleged that Nail Celik, aged 52, of High Street, Tibshelf, had lured the teenager into his garage and tried to kiss her, then grabbed her hair and pulled her back towards him when he tried to flee.

Chesterfield Magistrates' Court where Nail Celik appeared

Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court was told on Tuesday, December 17, that Celik had initially complemented the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, before leading her into his garage.

The all-day trial heard evidence from the girl, her mother and sister, and then detailed the alleged incident, which Celik denied.

The girl’s mother, who also cannot be named, described first receiving a call from the alleged victim’s brother, who was on holiday in Spain at the time, and who she had called to disclose the incident.

She then described returning home to find her daughter in a distressed state, before calling the police.

Celik was then arrested, and interviewed, before being charged with attempted sexual assault, and assault, following the incident, which was said to have taken place at around lunchtime on Saturday, March 2.

But giving evidence through a translator, Celik said that he had never been closer than 1.5 metres from the teenager and he had not tried to kiss her.

He told the court that he had threatened to kiss her, but this had been a joke, and that she had made up the allegations as part of an ongoing dispute.

He said that, following the conversation with the girl, he had driven to the kebab shop he owns to open up and start work.

His wife also gave evidence, saying that they had a young child together, and that she had witnessed her husband speaking to the girl, but that he left shortly afterwards in his car.

Magistrates ruled that the case had not been proved ‘beyond reasonable doubt’ and found Celik not guilty to the charges.

The family then reacted badly to this, shouting and swearing at the bench and damaging a door as they left the courtroom. Security were then called to escort them from the building.