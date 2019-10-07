Derbyshire housing estate left in the dark without street lights has become hotspot for crime, say concerned residents

Worried residents at a Derbyshire housing development say their neighbourhood is being targeted by criminals due to issues with street lighting.

In the past month, residents at the Jones Homes owned development on Oxcroft Lane, Bolsover, say their cars have been broken into and property stolen- and that a man has been captured attempting to enter homes on CCTV on the night of September 29.

CCTV image shows a masked individual attempting to enter property at a Derbyshire development.

Residents are so 'on edge' they are offering their own reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the individual.

Joanne Marsh said: "We have all got to know each other and become friends. We are a mixture of retired families and young families with children.

"It’s a lovely place, but there seems to be a problem lately with crime- not only around our area of homes but in the town centre.

"We just want our homes and community to be safe."

Jonathan Clark-Smith said street lights were not being turned on at the development, leaving the area vulnerable to criminals.

He said: "I have been requesting our street lighting to be switched on either by Jones Homes or the Council and still have had no response from both parties.

"It’s a worrying concern for all the residents as we are all now having to either install CCTV or make sure all alarm systems are functioning correctly at all times."

But a Jones Homes spokesperson said: “New-build housing developments are designed to minimise the opportunities for crime, and in designing the scheme at Cavendish Grange we took into account the guidance given by the Government’s Safer Places planning and crime prevention guide.

“All street lighting columns are now in place as part of the planning and highway requirement, and these lighting columns will all be checked as a matter of urgency by ourselves.

“We are in ongoing communication with residents at the development regarding this matter.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police confirmed the force was investigating after receiving reports of thefts and attempted thefts in the area.

They said: "A coat, three pairs of sunglasses, a tool kit and some change were stolen from a car parked on Hawke Brook Close, and another resident on Hawke Brook Close has reported noticing a person trying to open the doors to their car.

"We also had a report from a woman living on Mill Lane that someone has tried to open the doors to their cars and their house at around 2am that same day.

"Our officers are carrying out inquiries, encouraging people to report any suspicious activity to the police, and reminding residents to make sure the doors to their vehicles and homes are secure.

"If anyone has any information please contact PC Daniel Poole on 191, quoting reference 19000518706.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

