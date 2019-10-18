Derbyshire hate crime victim speaks out

The victim of a hate crime in Derbyshire has spoken out about the support she received from police.

Alina said that being a victim of a hate crime was the 'worst experience of her life'.

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner's office filmed Alina's emotional story of recovery with support from victim services in Derbyshire.

The video has been released as part of hate crime awareness week, to highlight the support that is available to victims.

The Step Up Beat Hate campaign is a joint-agency pilot, led by Derbyshire Victims Services' provider Remedi and the Restorative Justice Council (RJC).

The aim of the campaign is to increase awareness of the benefits of restorative justice (RJ) among past and current victims of hate crime.

Alina said: " I started feeling absolutely unsafe, because the woman had previously assaulted me.

"I felt like - what else can I expect from this woman? She already attacked me, she insulted me, so what else?

"A policeman came when I called, and the crime was registered. They told the woman not to get in touch with me, not to approach me.

"When I shared what happened with my friends, I was not able to cope with what I was feeling and thinking, I wanted to stop working because I felt so bad.

"I realised that I cannot cope, and I felt I needed professional help.

"I called police and they listened to me, and offered ways to help me, and asked if I needed to speak about it.

"They offered to speak on the phone and I felt so relieved after speaking to them for the first time.

"I cannot say that I am recovered 100 per cent, but now I can cope."