Derbyshire gang jailed after drugs found stashed in crisp boxes

Five men, who brought 90kgs of amphetamines into the East Midlands from a ‘drugs lab’ in the Welsh countryside, have been jailed.

The group ordered the ‘raw’ drugs in bulk from The Netherlands and mixed it with other chemicals at a rural cottage in Gwynedd in Wales. They then transported the drugs to principal organised crime group member Keith Harrison’s Leicestershire home.

Clockwise from top left: Neil Waring, Robert Richards, David Smallman and Keith Harrison

On December 2 2018,officers searched Harrison’s home in South Kilworth and arrested the 64-year-old on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Digital devices and cash were also seized from his home, ans almost 90kg of amphetamine, some of which was hidden in empty crisp boxes, was recovered from the back of a van on his drive.

Over the following month David Smallman, Neil Waring, Shaun Winfield and Robert Richards were all arrested as part of the conspiracy. A number of credit cards, passports, cash and high-value jewellery was seized throughout the enforcement.

After admitting their crimes, the men were sentenced at Derby Crown Court on November 29, 2019 to a total of twenty years in jail.

Smallman, 48, formerly of Osmaston Park Road in Derby, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce Class B drugs and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs. He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

Keith Harrison, formerly of Swarkestone Road in Derby, was jailed for five years after admitting conspiracy to produce Class B drugs.

Robert Richards, 59, formerly of Ripon Road in Walsall, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce Class B drugs. He was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Neil Waring, 41, formerly of Berwick Close in Derby, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce Class B drugs, two counts of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of a stun gun. He was jailed for four years and six months.

Shaun Winfield, 35, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce Class B drugs and possession of Class B drugs. Winfield, formerly of Sidney Street in Derby, was sentenced to 21 months, suspended for two years, and orders to complete 150 hours unpaid community work.