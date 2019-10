Firefighters from Derbyshire tackled a rubbish blaze outside a commercial property.

A crew from Bolsover arrived at the scene of the fire, on Mill Lane in Bolsover, just after 6pm last night (Wednesday, October 2).

Mill Lane in Bolsover.

They gained access to the premises using a short extension ladder and extinguished the fire using one main line.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt.

