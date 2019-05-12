Derbyshire firefighters called to assist elderly woman who fell behind door

Firefighters have been called to assist an elderly woman who had fallen behind a door in Clay Cross.

Crews were called to a property in Bestwood Park at 2.06pm today, May 12, to reports that the woman had fallen and needed assistance.

Bestwood Park, Clay Cross.

East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Today at 2.06pm Clay Cross Fire Station were requested to gain access to a property at Bestwood Park, Clay Cross to assist an elderly lady who had fallen behind a door.

"The patient was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

"We don't just deal with fires."