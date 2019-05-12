Derbyshire firefighters called to assist elderly woman who fell behind door

Firefighters have been called to assist an elderly woman who had fallen behind a door in Clay Cross.
Crews were called to a property in Bestwood Park at 2.06pm today, May 12, to reports that the woman had fallen and needed assistance.
East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Today at 2.06pm Clay Cross Fire Station were requested to gain access to a property at Bestwood Park, Clay Cross to assist an elderly lady who had fallen behind a door.
"The patient was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.
"We don't just deal with fires."