Derbyshire farmer spared jail after avoiding pay more than £70,000 in tax

A Derbyshire farmer, who evaded more than £70,000 of Income Tax contributions, has been spared jail.

Barbara Wayne, of Grange Mill, Matlock, deliberately hid her income as a farmer for six years between 2011 and 2017, a HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) investigation revealed.

Barbara Wayne

During that time, the 62-year-old stole £73,752 of Income Tax and National Insurance by failing to submit self assessment returns to HMRC>

She stole the money by lying about her income, and pocketing VAT she had fraudulently charged customers for her labour as a self-employed farmer and milk tester.

Wayne appeared at Derby Crown Court on March 1 when she admitted being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of Income Tax, fraudulently evading National Insurance contributions and dishonestly failing to disclose information to make a gain for self.

And at the same court today (Tuesday), she was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years. She must also comply with a three-month curfew.

HMRS has now begun proceedings to reclaim the stolen tax.