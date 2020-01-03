Derbyshire ‘Dumb and Dumber’ drivers arrested for driving under influence of ‘Devil’s Lettuce’

Two drivers dubbed ‘Dumb and Dumber’ by Derbyshire Police were arrested for driving under the influence of the ‘Devil’s Lettuce’.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted on Thursday evening they had arrested two people travelling in the same car for drug driving.

The arrests were made at separate times, however.

The first driver was stopped and arrested in Duckmanton for being under the influence. But as the car’s passenger was also on the vehicle’s insurance, they drove the car away.

Police say the second driver then “enjoys some of the devil’s lettuce in the Peaks before driving into Derby.”

The car was stopped again in the town and the second driver was also arrested for drug driving.

Dumb and Dumber drivers - Credit: @DerbyshireRPU

The force finished their tweet with the hashtags #DontDrugDrive and #DumbAndDumber.

One man capitalised on the clumsiness of the situation, tweeting: “And yet they claim that drugs don't damage intelligence.”