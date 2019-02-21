Derbyshire driver posted a video on Facebook of him driving at 170mph on the A38

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit arrested a man on suspicious of dangerous driving.

The man, from Matlock, posted a video on Facebook which shows his speedo reaching 170mph on the A38.

Speedo showed he was driving 170mph

A Facebook post from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "Facebook is great most of the time. But we’ve all got one of those ‘friends’ who likes to post to show off and just loves attention.

"Unfortunately for the driver of an Audi S3 from Matlock, the temptation to show off got a little too much. He posted a video of the S3 screaming it’s guts out while the speedo was showing 170mph, identified as on the A38 near Egginton in the south of the county. That video along with the contents of his Facebook profile have been viewed and downloaded by our Force Intelligence Unit.

"Yesterday (Wednesday, February 20) he was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

"The S3 has been seized to enable the enquiry to progress with a mechanical exam by our vehicle examiners and for consideration of forfeiture.

"His mobile phone has been seized and has been analysed by a Detective from our Collision Investigation Unit.

"The male has been interviewed and now been released under investigation whilst we continue these enquiries.

"Driving like this isn’t funny and it isn’t clever. We cannot fathom why people jump in cars and think they can do whatever they like. If you think you can, we’re coming for you next. Don’t become a statistic and don’t make someone else one.

"A snapshot of his ridiculous video and a photo of the same speedo in the cold light of day after his arrest are included."