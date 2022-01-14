Derbyshire driver arrested after ‘suspected cocaine’ and burner phone found in car
A motorist was arrested in Derbyshire when officers discovered ‘suspected’ cocaine in their car.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 1:11 pm
The Derbyshire Road Crime Unit reported that a Volkswagen Golf linked to cocaine supply was pulled over in Langley Mill.
A DRCU spokesperson said: “Suspected cocaine found in the car, burner style phone on the driver and within the address, more suspected cocaine, scales and cash. One off to the cells for questions to be answered.
“Thank you to Amber Valley Response, Ripley SNT and Heanor & Langley Mill SNT for their assistance.”