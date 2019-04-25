Derbyshire defendants face charges of conspiring to supply cannabis and cocaine

A group of Derbyshire defendants have been charged with conspiring to supply cocaine and conspiring to supply cannabis.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, April 24, how seven defendants have each been charged with conspiring to supply cocaine between March 8, 2017, and March 26, 2019, and conspiring to supply cannabis between the some dates in Chesterfield.

The accused include Christopher Hobley, 26, Jane Hobley, 45, and Joshua Hobley, 23, all of Kingsley Avenue, Chesterfield.

Others include Hannah Parnaby, 19, of Herriot Drive, Chesterfield, Jake Stevens, 23, of Rothervale Road, Chesterfield, and Luke Whitbread, 25, of Grasmere Close, Chesterfield.

The court also heard that a seventh defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also faces one count of conspiring to supply cocaine and one count of conspiring to supply cannabis.

Two further defendants, who can also not be named for legal reasons, are also among the co-accused, according to the court.

No pleas were entered at this stage of the court proceedings.

Magistrates committed the case for a further hearing at Derby Crown Court on April 29.