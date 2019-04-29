Derbyshire crash teen is banned from the road after he is caught without a licence and insurance

A teenage motoring offender who was caught with cannabis after a crash has been banned from the road.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on April 24 how Daniel Hinchliff, 18, of Stranfaer Close, Swanwick, Alfreton, was followed by police before he collided into a parked car in a van and he was found with cannabis.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “Police saw the Vauxhall van and followed the vehicle on Alfreton Road, Codnor, and indicated for it to stop but it failed to stop, and even with the police lights and sirens on, the vehicle continued to drive keeping in the speed limits.

“Officers followed the vehicle and it went through bollards to a car park and back on the road and went around a roundabout three times and turned into a cul-de-sac.”

Ms Bickley added that Hinchliff went on to collide into a parked Vauxhall Corsa and he was detained by police.

There were three passengers in the van, according to Ms Bickley, with one in the front and two in the back of the vehicle without seat belts.

Ms Bickley said police also found Hinchliff with £10 worth of cannabis when they arrested him after the incident on December 29.

Hinchliff told police the van belonged to his friend’s father and he had taken the vehicle without the owner’s consent and he had panicked when he had seen the police.

Hinchliff pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and being involved in an accident, driving without insurance and without a licence, and to possessing 1.1grammes of the class B drug cannabis.

Magistrates sentenced Hinchliff to a 12 month community order with a Thinking Skills Programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was also banned from the road for 12 months and ordered him to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.