Derbyshire building site thieves attacked witness car with iron bar

Police are hunting three men who attacked a witness’s car as they attempted to raid a building site.

Three white males wearing hi-vis vests were attempting to steal plant equipment from the site on Chesterfield Road, Stirland.

Police say the men were disturbed during the raid on Thursday April 25 and attacked the victim’s vehicle with a steel bar.

The suspects then got into a white transit van with a trailer attached and sped off in the direction of Tibshelf.

A police spokesman said: “We are looking to identify the male in the image because we believe he is involved. If you have any information in regards to this incident. Please contact 101 and quote crime number-19000210528 and ask to speak to PC 14457 Craig Allinson.”