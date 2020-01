An A-road in Derbyshire has been closed following a one-vehicle collision where the driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Chalons Way in Ilkeston is currently closed between the roundabout of Station Road and Rutland Street due to a single vehicle collision.

Derbyshire Police Force confirmed that one man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after providing a positive roadside drug wipe.

It is not known when the road will reopen. Traffic is slow in the area.