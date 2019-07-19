Derby County fans banned after attacks on police at Nottingham Forest and Leeds United matches

Derby County fans from mid-Derbyshire have been handed football banning orders after assaulting two police officers.

Jack Gregory pleaded guilty to assaulting a female officer at the Nottingham Forest v Derby County fixture on February 25 at the City Ground in Nottingham.

The officer that the 25-year-old assaulted suffered serious bruising as a result of the incident.

Gregory, of Lacey Fields Road, Heanor, pleaded guilty at Chesterfield magistrates’ court and was handed a three-year football banning order, a one-year community order, 60 hours of unpaid work and costs of £470.

In a separate case, Archie Chadwick also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at the Derby County v Leeds United match on May 11.

On arrest he was also found to be in possession of cocaine.

Chadwick, of Hornbeam Close, Ilkeston, pleaded guilty to assaulting the officer and possession of cocaine at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.

The 22-year-old was handed a three-year football banning order, a one-year community order, ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and to pay £270.

PC Roger Brown, from Derbyshire Constabulary’s football policing unit, said: “The assault of two police officers whilst trying to ensure the safety of fans is completely unacceptable and professionally and personally saddens me.

“While we have a small number of officers who are dedicated to the policing of football matches all other officers are the same men and women who keep Derbyshire safe every other day of the week. Injuries sustained as a result of people like Chadwick and Gregory has an impact on the day-to-day policing of our county.

“Football banning orders are requested as a matter of last resort and only when appropriate.

“I hope the banning orders and other punishments handed to Chadwick and Gregory show how seriously these offences are taken and should act as an example to anyone who attends, either home or away, with the intention of causing trouble that their behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Derby County is a brilliantly supported club with fans who are, ordinarily, very well behaved and these two individuals are not typical of the great supporters we engage with every week.”