Delays on M1 after police incident

Two men have been arrested after an incident on the M1 this afternoon.

At 12.50pm, an officer reported that a blue Nissan 350z failed to stop on the southbound carriageway of the motorway at junction 29.

The incident happened on the M1 in Derbyshire.

MORE: Teenager in hospital after serious crash on Derbyshire road

The vehicle stopped a short time later and officers arrested the male driver on suspicion of dangerous driving and the male passenger on suspicion of money laundering.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said at 1.45pm: "The vehicle requires recovery and drivers on the M1 are likely to see delays as this takes place.

"We ask those already on the motorway to be patient and those who are planning on using the road to allow extra time or take a different route."