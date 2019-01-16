Death of man found in Pleasley is not suspicious

The death of a man who was found in a car in Pleasley is not being treated as suspicious by Nottinghamshire Police.

A police spokesman said: "The sudden death of a man in the Pleasley area is not being treated as suspicious, following a post-mortem examination."

The man, who has not been formally identified, was found in a silver Nissan X-Trail in Woburn Road, Radmanthwaite, at around 1.40am on Tuesday, January 15.



A police cordon was in place near Farmilo Primary School and Nursery on the road while the incident was investigated.

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 38 of January 15 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

